Sakas FIT to start! | Mikel Arteta | Liverpool v Arsenal

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:07 – Saliba update and team news: No real change on him. We will see who else is ready.

00:32 – Can you switch off?: We do enjoy it and are trying to enjoy it. We have a big challenge.

01:13 – Different prep?: For us it’s something normal, we prepare the scenario we’re going to be playing for.

01:38 – Touchline spat: That’s football, I have full respect for Klopp.

02:00 – Approach different this team?: I have to be in the situation again!

02:28 – In the team last time you won, have you used this as preparation?: We’re capable of winning and have to be at our best.

03:03 – Memories of your last Anfield win? It was great, some beautiful memories.

03:45 – Surprised by Liverpool this season?: It shows the difficulties of maintaining and sustaining what they’ve been doing. It’s remarkable what they’ve done.

04:28 – Liverpool strong at home: Things are happening that are costing them points but at home they are a different team.

05:13 – Trossard hat-trick last time he played at Anfield: It was a beautiful game to watch, we need players like that.

05:42 – What is it about playing at Anfield?: They are a great team managed by a great manager.

06:15 – Xhaka best goal scoring season: Mentality, feeling capable of doing it.

06:41 – Ben White: He has been really consistent and I’m happy with how he’s performing.

07:15 – Under 18s semi final win: Its great for the club, it was inspirational.

07:41 – Saka: He’s fit to start!

07:57 – Klopp an inspiration?: Of course.

08:31 – Another example of progress if you win?: We have to go there and do the right things in the right moments.

08:52 – Prefer playing after City again?: That helps but its going to be a long race.

09:09 – Longevity here?: Klopp deserves to be there, but you can only sustain yourself if you get the results.

09:46 – Using painful experiences as fuel: The context is different and we have to use it as positives.

10:22 – Leaving attackers out: Depends on the moments and what we want to do.

10:50 – Conversations with the players?: It’s clarity and then the players emotional state will be better.

11:24 – Did something click after the home win over Liverpool?: that’s was a big day, a big result for us. It all adds up.

12:01 – Players played with fear?: This is a different group.

12:22 – Stage three to four now?: Not that easy.

12:46 – Touchline incident got the crowd going?: After that we had the best chance in the game.

13:12 – Do everyone need to keep their cool?: Yes, the players know that.

-END-

