Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan | Pre-season tour
Pre-season friendly match

SAKA SCORES IN SINGAPORE VICTORY! 💥 | HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan | Pre-season tour

Bukayo Saka scored a second-half goal to give us a deserved win in the opening pre-season friendly of our Asia Tour.

The winger latched onto a delicious Jakub Kiwior cross to score the only goal of the game, in which three of our summer signings all got their first run-out in our colours.

