Ruud van Nistelrooy talks Man United career, Sir Alex Ferguson and life as a manager | The Overlap

I’m excited to share our latest interview with the one and only Ruud van Nistelrooy, brought to you by Sky Bet.

For this episode we’re in Holland, at the home of PSV Eindhoven, where Ruud now manages the first team.

In this exclusive interview, Ruud opens up about his early career and how he first got into football. He also reveals how he nearly didn’t sign for Manchester United due to a serious knee injury that threatened to derail his career.

Ruud talks about his relationship with his former teammates and shares some brilliant stories about the dressing room at United, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at what it was really like playing with myself, Keane, Beckham, and Scholes, as well as his relationships with Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo.

We delve into Ruud’s international career with Holland, and discuss his time playing for Real Madrid, and what it was like to be part of such an iconic team.

Finally, we talk about the future. He shares his aspirations for PSV and his own managerial career, giving us a glimpse into what the future holds.

It was great to catch up with Ruud and this an absolute must-watch. So, make sure you hit that subscribe button and don’t miss out on this incredible exclusive interview with the great, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

00:00-8:05 Early Life and Biggest Influences

8:05-12:40 Career Lows

12:40-19:01 Signing for Man Utd and Early Impressions

19:01-26:56 Sir Alex Ferguson and the Man Utd Mentality

26:56-33:52 Man Utd Exit and Cristiano Ronaldo

33:52-36:38 Signing for Real Madrid and Early Impressions

36:38-40:28 International Career and Major Tournaments

40:28-52:30 Coaching and Management

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

———————————————————————-

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————