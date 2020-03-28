Ruben’s Inspirational Comeback Story | The Pride: Ruben Loftus-Cheek

“I was thinking, YOU LIAR!”

Injury. The most difficult part of a professional athletes career. Rehab, pain, work, hope. Injury ruled Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek out of the Europa League Final and a significant part of the 2019/20 season…

This is Ruben’s story as he meets England Rugby Captain Owen Farrell and Team GB sprinter Adam Gemili to discuss what it takes to become world class in the latest episode of #ThePride.