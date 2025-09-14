Home Leagues Premier League Manchester United Ruben Amorim gives honest opinion on Andre Onana leaving Man Utd on loan
Ruben Amorim gives honest opinion on Andre Onana leaving Man Utd on loan
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Burnley vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 14 September 2025

Cancel
Manchester UnitedNews and Interviews

Ruben Amorim gives honest opinion on Andre Onana leaving Man Utd on loan

- LUD:

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

Ruben Amorim discusses the goalkeeper situation at Manchester United, getting the best out of new transfers, the future for the club and more.

#premierleague #manchesterunited #skysports

► Premier League highlights: https://bit.ly/PLHighlights2526
► MNF, FNF, SNF & Super Sunday analysis: https://bit.ly/SkyMatchAnalysis
► Gary Neville Podcast: https://bit.ly/GaryNevillePodcast
► Saturday Social: https://bit.ly/SkySaturdaySocial

► Buy this season’s shirts: https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports WSL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsWSL

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkySportsFootball
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsfootball
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsfootball
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsPL
► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Manchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 14 September 2025

Next Video
Burnley vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 14 September 2025

Top