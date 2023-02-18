Home Review Show Highlights Royal & Son fire Spurs into the top four! | Tottenham 2-0 West Ham | Premier League Highlights

Highlights from the Premier League where Tottenham moved into the top four of the Premier League with a routine 2-0 home win over West Ham that leaves their rivals in the bottom three.

Tottenham Hotspur , West Ham United ,Full Match , Premier League , epl

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 19 Febuary 2023

