Roy Keane: United Career, Clough & Managing Again? | Stick to Football EP 34

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet. This week we have a special guest episode featuring our very own Roy Keane in the hot seat.

His former teammate Gary Neville and fellow pundits Ian Wright, Jill Scott, and Jamie Carragher are joining him. The former Manchester United and Ireland captain starts the episode by discussing his youth career, sharing how his time at Rockmount and Cobh Ramblers set the stage for his move to England.

Roy dives into his relationship with Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest and reveals the inside story behind his move to Manchester United, including the dramatic twist that nearly saw him join Kenny Dalglish’s Blackburn Rovers.

The seven-time Premier League winner reflects on his illustrious career at Manchester United, shedding light on his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson and his departure from the club in 2005 before revealing which European giant he could have joined before moving to Celtic.

Finally, Roy shares insights into his managerial stints at Sunderland and Ipswich, as well as his assistant managerial role with the Republic of Ireland team, before answering your community questions.

00:00 Behind the scenes

02:24 Promo

03:15 Introduction

03:35 Roy’s reputation in Ireland

05:29 Youth teams – Rockmount and Cobb Ramblers

11:30 Nottingham Forest trail

16:46 competition with siblings

17:40 First meeting with Brian Clough

23:39 leaving Nottingham Forest

33:00 Joining Manchester United

39:00 Becoming Manchester United captain

45:45 Relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson

48:30 Leaving Manchester United

58:59 Management

01:02:00 Community Questions

01:07:41 Post-match scenes

