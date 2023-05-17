Roy Hodgson reveals the highs & lows of his 47-year long career with Gary Neville | The Overlap

On this episode of The Overlap, I sit down with legendary football manager Roy Hodgson, where we reflect on his incredible 47-year career in the game. From managing huge names like Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos at Inter Milan, to his short time managing Liverpool and his tenure as the head coach of the England national team, Hodgson has been at the forefront of football for decades.

In this interview, Roy shares his experiences managing some of the biggest names in football at Inter Milan, and the challenges he faced in bringing together a team of such talented individuals. He also discusses his time managing Liverpool, one of the most iconic football clubs in the world, and the pressure he felt to live up to the high expectations of the fans.

Hodgson also reflects on his time as the head coach of the England national team, where he faced both triumphs and setbacks on the international stage. He shares his insights on what it takes to manage a national team and the unique challenges that come with that role.

Finally, Hodgson shares his thoughts on the future of football and what the future holds for him past his second spell at Crystal Palace. So join me as we take a deep dive into the fascinating career of Roy Hodgson, one of the most respected and experienced managers in football.

00:00-02:30: Opening and retirement.

02:30-05:44: Managing in Sweden

05:44-07:57: Swiss national team

07:57-10:21: Advice to young managers on success

10:2–18:10: Managing Inter Milan, R9, Roberto Carlos & Co

18:10-22:51: Managing Liverpool & sacking.

22.51-28:14: The England job

28:14-30:32: The Future

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

———————————————————————-

Follow us on social!

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————