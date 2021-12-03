Home Review Show Highlights Ross County 1-2 Celtic | Ralston Rescues 10-man Celtic with a Dramatic Winner! | cinch Premiership

Ross County 1-2 Celtic | Ralston Rescues 10-man Celtic with a Dramatic Winner! | cinch Premiership

Ross County 1-2 Celtic | Ralston Rescues 10-man Celtic with a Dramatic Winner! | cinch Premiership
Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone | Kent and Morelos make it a SIXTH Straight Win | cinch Premiership

A stoppage time winner from Anthony Ralston keeps the title race alive for Celtic who saw defender Carl Starfelt dismissed late in the second half.

