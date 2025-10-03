Up next

Wayne Rooney reveals his top five Champions League defenders and reacts to Arne Slot’s tactical trouble in Turkey.

Watch the Wayne Rooney Show on iPlayer and listen on BBC Sounds.

Chapters:

0:01 Intro

1:55 Are Liverpool slipping up?

4:45 Saliba’s new deal at Arsenal

7:11 Top 5 defenders debated

33:40 Outro

Rooney’s Top 5 Champions League Defenders & Slot’s Istanbul Slip | The Wayne Rooney Show | Ep 15