Home TV Show Podcast Rooney’s Top 5 Champions League Defenders & Slot’s Istanbul Slip | The Wayne Rooney Show | Ep 15
Rooney’s Top 5 Champions League Defenders & Slot’s Istanbul Slip | The Wayne Rooney Show | Ep 15
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League Fantasy Show – 3 October 2025

Cancel
PodcastPremier League

Rooney’s Top 5 Champions League Defenders & Slot’s Istanbul Slip | The Wayne Rooney Show | Ep 15

- LUD:

Wayne Rooney reveals his top five Champions League defenders and reacts to Arne Slot’s tactical trouble in Turkey.

Watch the Wayne Rooney Show on iPlayer and listen on BBC Sounds.

Chapters:
0:01 Intro
1:55 Are Liverpool slipping up?
4:45 Saliba’s new deal at Arsenal
7:11 Top 5 defenders debated
33:40 Outro

=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

#bbcsport #thewaynerooneyshow #football

Rooney’s Top 5 Champions League Defenders & Slot’s Istanbul Slip | The Wayne Rooney Show | Ep 15

Previous Video
premier league preview 2022-23

Premier League Preview – 3 October 2025

Next Video
FANTASY SHOW GW3- 29 August 2025

Premier League Fantasy Show – 3 October 2025

Top