Rooney Picks His England Team! | Fan Debate Euros Special

Welcome to The Overlap’s Euro’s Fan Debate, brought to you by SkyBet, hosted by Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

With the EURO 2024 tournament kicking off on Friday, we are joined by passionate fans from England and Scotland.

Our first part focuses on Gareth Southgate’s England squad omissions, preparations for the competition and Gary and Wayne’s starting line-up predictions as the Three Lions get underway against Serbia on Sunday.

Join us for part two on Friday, where we shift our attention to Scotland, who kick the EURO’s off facing hosts Germany, alongside the best of the rest of Europe.

Chaptering

00:00 Promo

00:55 England fan band introduction

02:20 Gary and Wayne’s Euro 2004

04:21 England’s squad omissions: James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Jarrad Branthwaite

27:34 England’s national team relationship with the media

48:20 Wayne and Gary’s England team selection for Euro 2024

