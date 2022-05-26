Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL ROME 84: Liverpool beat Roma on penalties | HIGHLIGHTS

ROME 84: Liverpool beat Roma on penalties | HIGHLIGHTS

ROME 84: Liverpool beat Roma on penalties | HIGHLIGHTS
Roma v Feyenoord Full Match – Europa Conference League | 25 May 2022

Relive Liverpool’s fourth European Cup success, as Bruce Grobbelaar’s heroics in the shootout, helped the Reds to lift the trophy in Rome. Phil Neal scored again for Joe Fagan’s side in normal time.

