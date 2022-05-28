Home TV Show News and Interviews Roman Abramovich releases statement as Todd Boehlys takeover of Chelsea is set to be completed

The £4.25bn sale of Chelsea to the Todd Boehly-led consortium is expected to be completed on Monday after the club confirmed “a final and definitive agreement” was reached on Friday evening.

After months of negotiations, the deal was approved on Wednesday after the government received legal guarantees that Roman Abramovich – who has had his UK assets frozen – will not benefit from the sale.

