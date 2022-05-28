Roman Abramovich releases statement as Todd Boehlys takeover of Chelsea is set to be completed

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

The £4.25bn sale of Chelsea to the Todd Boehly-led consortium is expected to be completed on Monday after the club confirmed “a final and definitive agreement” was reached on Friday evening.

After months of negotiations, the deal was approved on Wednesday after the government received legal guarantees that Roman Abramovich – who has had his UK assets frozen – will not benefit from the sale.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Chelsea

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage