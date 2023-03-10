Roma-Sassuolo 3-4 | An absolute thriller at the Olimpico! Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

The Neroverdi secure their third win on the spin thanks to an extraordinary performance from Armand Laurienté, who scored twice in the first 18 minutes of play and then provided the assists for the Neroverdi’s forth | Serie A 2022/23

#Highlights #RomaSassuolo #SerieA

