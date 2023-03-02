Home Review Show Highlights Roma-Juventus 1-0 | Roma edge Juve at the Olimpico: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Roma-Juventus 1-0 | Roma edge Juve at the Olimpico: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Roma-Juventus 1-0 | Roma edge Juve at the Olimpico: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23
Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2022/23

A great goal by Giallorossi centre-back Gianluca Mancini made it 5 wins from 5 for Mourinho’s Roma, who remained unbeaten against Juventus in a Serie A season for the first time since 2003/04 | Serie A 2022/23

