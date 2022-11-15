Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 Roebuck, Earps & MacIver Pull Off Stunning Saves, Fast Reactions & Keepers v Sharpshooters ⚽

Roebuck, Earps & MacIver Pull Off Stunning Saves, Fast Reactions & Keepers v Sharpshooters ⚽

Roebuck, Earps & MacIver Pull Off Stunning Saves, Fast Reactions & Keepers v Sharpshooters ⚽
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

How have Manchester United reacted to Ronaldos comments?

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Ellie Roebuck, Mary Earps & Sandy Maclver take to the Pinatar Arena pitches in Murcia for a goalkeeping session, working on their handling, shot stopping and a game of Shot stoppers v Sharpshooters.

SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the England YouTube channel. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads!
► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/FATVSub
► Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/england
► Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/england
► Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam
► Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/england
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@england

#England #Lionesses

Previous Video
Ronaldo: Man Utd Bosses Didnt Believe My Daughter Was Sick

Ronaldo: Man Utd Bosses Didnt Believe My Daughter Was Sick

Next Video
How have Manchester United reacted to Ronaldos comments?

How have Manchester United reacted to Ronaldos comments?

Related videos

Top