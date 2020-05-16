Robert Lewandowski vs. Erling Haaland | Record-Breaking Strikers go Head to Head

Lewandowski vs. Haaland: the two world-class strikers are breaking record after record. A goal on each of the first 11 matchdays? No problem for Robert Lewandowski. A hat-trick within 23 minutes on his Bundesliga debut? Erling Haaland makes it possible. The two centre-forwards have been rampant in the second half of the campaign, using their incredible speed and finishing clinically. But who do you think is better? And how many goals do you think Lewandowski and Haaland will score by the end of the campaign?