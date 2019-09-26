Home Leagues Bundesliga Robert Lewandowski & Serge Gnabry – All Goals | Bundesliga 2019/20
These two Bundesliga stars were unstoppable in the 2019/20 season! Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry managed to score an unbelievable tally of 46 goals between them. We’ve rarely seen so much quality in just two players of a front line leading FC Bayern München to the treble of Bundesliga, DFB Cup and Champions League in 2020. Do you want to see what this quality looks like? Sit back and enjoy all their Bundesliga goals in 2019/20 season!

