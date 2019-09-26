Robert Lewandowski Equals Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga 

Robert Lewandowski who is Bayern Munich’s prolific that included his name in the Bundesliga book of record for being the second football player to acquire a score of 23 goals in the history of German in the category of Second Division in a total of 22 games in one season.

Robert being 31 years of age is a striker who acquired a score at the third minute during their match with FC Koln which ended in a 4-1 win on Sunday. This type of score was only made by a former member of Bayern Munich Gerd Muller.

He is the first male football player to get a score of 40 goals in 2019/20 for Bayern, and the country after his last strike. He has great football skills that make him an outstanding, passionate, unique, and successful in his career.

Bayern players go home happy after their games.

Taking the 4th position in the Bundesliga score list, the Pole has emerged number one in terms of goals of the three previous seasons. He earlier commented that he was addicted to scoring goals for the team.

Robert Lewandowski

Having acquired the first score in the 11 matches played in this season in Bundesliga he shows signs of breaking the record placed by Muller of more than 39 goals in one season.This outstanding German footballer attained the record back in the year 1971/72. Muller was the first Bayern Munich player to acquire the European Golden Shoe in 1972, and statistics predict that Robert will get that reward too if he continues with the promising number of goals.

Victory acquired by this team made sure that the holder of the Bundesliga Championship sustained their position at the table. There is a sense of prestige that comes with holding the Bundesliga title, coming as an advantage for Bayern Munich over Leipzig who holds the second position.

The performance that was priory seen from the impeccable striker Muller has been evident in Robert Lewandowski skills. He will attain what Muller attained and much more. Like most people say ‘I see a Muller in Robert’.

He has achieved what most footballers in his position and in his era have not managed to achieve. Bayern Munich would dent if they were to lose him.

Surprisingly, no footballer has neared Muller’s proficiency as Robert. If he continues to acquire 1.45 goals in every Bundesliga match he will finalize the season with a total of 49 goals in this season.

He gains the title of being the first to get a double-figure after only three games as they played with Paderborn ending up at a win of 3-2 score.

Bundesliga 218 goals score chart

Jupp Heynckes with a total of 22o goals

Klaus Fischer with a total of 268 goals

Gerd Muller with a total of 365

Robert holds the fourth position in this chart seeing that he has never bailed on more than 5 games in one season he will be heading to beat the Muller’ record of 365 goals out of the total 427 goals.

Robert thinks it too early to start counting goals and finalizing that he will beat the set record but he is hoping that his outstanding performance becomes consistent as time passes.

Robert failed at defending his title in the 201/17 season regardless of attaining the 30 goal campaign, and over the last two years, the player has earned the cannon due to the outstanding 22-29 goals made.

It has been more than 45 years before Gerd Muller hit the 40-goal record, and with Robert Lewandowski, history will rewrite itself.