Robert Lewandowski – All Bundesliga Goals 2021/22 so far

Enjoy all of Lewandowski’s goals this season so far!
Robert Lewandowski just can’t stop scoring. After breaking Gerd Müller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals in the 2020/21 campaign, Lewandowski has simply kept on going – the Pole has already scored 9 times this season, making him the league’s joint top scorer with fellow goal machine Erling Haaland. Like a fine wine, Lewandowski just keeps getting better with age.

What do you think? How many goals will Lewandowski score this season? Let us know in the comments!

