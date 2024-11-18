Robbie Keane on Football’s Biggest Problem: Where Are the Elite Strikers? | Leeds United Memories

Robbie Keane joins Rio Ferdinand and Joel Beya to tackle a burning question in today’s football: why is there a shortage of elite strikers in the modern game?
A member of the Premier League’s 100 club, Keane shares his candid thoughts on what’s changed, compares the current crop of forwards to players from his era such as Zola, van Nistelrooy, Berbatov, Torres, Owen, Fowler, Henry and Bergkamp and discusses why the art of striking might be a dying craft.
Robbie also dives into incredible stories from his career, including the day he realised Leeds United was in financial turmoil, Clarence Seedorf’s quirky habits as a roommate, and the simple yet genius tip every footballer needs to know.
Plus, you’ll hear the inside scoop on his resignation from managing Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Israel, why he rates his partnership with Berbatov as his best, and the hilarious creation of a Leeds Boy Band from the 2000 squad.
Don’t miss this packed episode of football insights and laughter—subscribe for more!
00:02:39 – Transfer to Inter Milan: A Young Irish Talent Moves Up
00:05:12 – Life Among Football Legends: Living with Ronaldo
00:07:37 – Memorable Moments with Leeds
00:10:01 – The Game of the Penny
00:12:24 – Champions League Memories: Valencia Semi-Final
00:15:58 – The Evolution of Strikers in Modern Football
00:17:04 -The Decline of Elite Number 9 Strikers
00:21:58 – Transitioning from Player to Manager: Challenges and Realities
00:26:42 The Importance of Communication with Players
00:28:45 Principles of a Robbie Keane Team
00:31:06 Effective Running in Football
00:33:40 Observing the Referee: Finding Space on the Pitch
00:36:19 Successful Partnership with Teddy Sheringham
00:38:44 Discovering a Special Talent in Training
00:41:01 Challenges of Football Defenders: Staying Mentally and Physically Sharp
00:43:29 Insights into a Top Player’s Intuition
00:45:57 Tactical Training Under Rafa Benítez
00:48:18 The Art of Striking: Techniques and Mindset
00:50:52 Creating a Boy Band from Former Teammates Who’s the front man?
00:53:27 Iconic Football Celebrations, Henry, Crouchy, Keane.
#RobbieKeane
#IrishFootball
#FootballLegend
#SoccerLegend
#Striker
#FootballGoals
#footballhistory
#Wolves
#TottenhamHotspur
#LiverpoolFC
#LAGalaxy
#CelticFC
#WestHamUnited
#republicofireland
#PremierLeague
#MLS
#FootballManager
#IrishSport
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE
Rio Ferdinand Presents: rioferdinandpresents.com
Rio Ferdinand Presents Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdinandpresents
Rio Ferdinand Presents Twitter/X: https://x.com/FIVEUK
Rio Ferdinand Presents Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK
Rio Ferdinand Presents TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdinandpresents
Rio Ferdinand Presents Threads: https://www.threads.net/@rioferdinandpresents
Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial
Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Threads: https://www.threads.net/@rioferdy5