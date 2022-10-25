Rios Take On The Ronaldo Incident… | Who Is Having A Better Season, Casemiro or Partey?

Welcome back to the Five YouTube channel, Today we have another episode of Vibe with Five for you! Your hosts, Joel Beya, Stephen Howson and Rio Ferdinand give you your weekly breakdown of the Premier League! In this episode, Joel debates with Rio over his defence of Ronaldo and also spouts some controversial takes such as Partey over Casemiro and much more!

Tune in for this feisty episode and please like, share and subscribe!

0:00; Vibe with FIVE teaser

0:39; Intro

1:39; Rio gives his view on the current Ronaldo situation with ten Hag

3:53; The list of issues currently surrounding CR7

5:12; Are there similarities to Arsenal and Aubameyang?

5:53; Is the Situation different for Ronaldo?

8:34; Did Sir Alex ever explain why he dropped players?

10:19; Joel gives his view on Ronaldo and ten Hag & Rio’s 6-point plan

12:27; Was there conflict between the manager and the club?

14:55; United’s wingers confidence in recent games

16:41; Man United’s defensive improvements

18:32; Joel’s comments on Casemiro and his recent impact

20:37; Casemiro v Partey/Xhaka

24:38; Was Nemanja Vidic the best CB in the PL era?

27:14; Top or flop? signings this season: Jesus v Nunez

29:16; Liverpool’s rocky start continues as they lose to Forest

31:40; Haaland scores again as City best Brighton

32:00; Spurs lose to Newcastle at home

32:55; Grealish this season & Almiron form

34:27; Fulham climbing the table and Mitrovic impact

35:38; Stevie G and Villa’s 4-0 win after his sacking

37:14; Arsenal draw 1-1 away to Southampton & Joel’s thoughts

39:18; Rio talks about Arsenal’s learning curve

40:10; Rio and Ste discuss when Giggs was booed by United fans

42:08; Arsenal’s stats this season with and without Partey

43:05; A huge win for Everton against Crystal Palace

43:52; Jamie Vardy still scoring goals and Red Bull moment

45:23; Which ‘good boy’ player wasn’t the best in training?

45:41; Rio shares some stories about teammates night outs

47:30; Outro

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15Q09WE

FIVE UK IG: https://instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter: https://twitter.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK FB: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK

Rio Ferdinand IG: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Joel Beya IG: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya

Stephen Howson IG: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrstephenhowson

#RioFerdinand #FIVE