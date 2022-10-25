Rios Take On The Ronaldo Incident… | Who Is Having A Better Season, Casemiro or Partey?

Welcome back to the Five YouTube channel, Today we have another episode of Vibe with Five for you! Your hosts, Joel Beya, Stephen Howson and Rio Ferdinand give you your weekly breakdown of the Premier League! In this episode, Joel debates with Rio over his defence of Ronaldo and also spouts some controversial takes such as Partey over Casemiro and much more!
Tune in for this feisty episode and please like, share and subscribe!
0:00; Vibe with FIVE teaser
0:39; Intro
1:39; Rio gives his view on the current Ronaldo situation with ten Hag
3:53; The list of issues currently surrounding CR7
5:12; Are there similarities to Arsenal and Aubameyang?
5:53; Is the Situation different for Ronaldo?
8:34; Did Sir Alex ever explain why he dropped players?
10:19; Joel gives his view on Ronaldo and ten Hag & Rio’s 6-point plan
12:27; Was there conflict between the manager and the club?
14:55; United’s wingers confidence in recent games
16:41; Man United’s defensive improvements
18:32; Joel’s comments on Casemiro and his recent impact
20:37; Casemiro v Partey/Xhaka
24:38; Was Nemanja Vidic the best CB in the PL era?
27:14; Top or flop? signings this season: Jesus v Nunez
29:16; Liverpool’s rocky start continues as they lose to Forest
31:40; Haaland scores again as City best Brighton
32:00; Spurs lose to Newcastle at home
32:55; Grealish this season & Almiron form
34:27; Fulham climbing the table and Mitrovic impact
35:38; Stevie G and Villa’s 4-0 win after his sacking
37:14; Arsenal draw 1-1 away to Southampton & Joel’s thoughts
39:18; Rio talks about Arsenal’s learning curve
40:10; Rio and Ste discuss when Giggs was booed by United fans
42:08; Arsenal’s stats this season with and without Partey
43:05; A huge win for Everton against Crystal Palace
43:52; Jamie Vardy still scoring goals and Red Bull moment
45:23; Which ‘good boy’ player wasn’t the best in training?
45:41; Rio shares some stories about teammates night outs
47:30; Outro
