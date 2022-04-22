Rios 6 Point Plan On How To Rebuild Manchester United | Ragnick Too Honest? | Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd

This week on Vibe with FIVE, we hear the opinions of Rio, Joel and Ste on the biggest topics in the Premier League. The guys talk about Man United’s disappointing display against Arsenal at the Emirates. We talk about all the change happening at United, Scholes’ comments, Rangnick and more. We give you an update on the title race between Man City and Liverpool. We talk Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, and their inability to keep players due to their sanctions. Of course, we will answer your questions right at the end too! Enjoy a jam packed episode of Vibe with FIVE.

0:00; Coming Up…

0:40; Intro

1:15; Sokin AD

2:13; Arsenal v Man United

7:49; Man Uniteds Defence

9:58; Rios Six Point Plan

11:08; Set The Culture

20:15; Rangnick Addressing Problems

25:53; Was Jose Mourinho Right?

27:33; Erik ten Hag and Recruitment

28:38; Dealing with the Media

31:24; World Class Culture

32:58; Merseyside Derby

35:36; Thiago Alcântara

36:51; Divock Origi & Squad Players

39:25; Premier League Hall of Fame

39:52; Joel Matip

40:59; Gabriel Jesus Scores 4 v Watford

42:08; Who wins the league?

42:46; Will Everton Stay Up?

43:39; Chelsea v West Ham

43:55; Ruben Loftus-Cheek

45:24; Antonio Conte to PSG?

46:01; Newcastle Keep Winning!

46:26; Ward-Prowse Freekicks

46:45 Wynts Freestyle

47:44; Outro

Sokin website: https://www.sokin.com

Sokin on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sokinglobal/

Sokin on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SokinGlobal

Sokin on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sokinglobal

FIVE UK IG: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Joel Beya Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya

Stephen Howson Instagram: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson…

Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrStephenHowson

Intro Music by Jo Joey: https://www.instagram.com/jojoeyoffic…

SPONSORED BY SOKIN

OPEN A FREE ACCOUNT AND START YOUR SOKIN JOURNEY TODAY: www.sokin.com

Say goodbye to expensive hidden-fees and hefty currency exchange markups and say hello to Sokin, a safe, convenient and easy way to send money abroad.

For a no-contract, fixed monthly fee (£9.99/€9.99), you get unlimited money transfers and cost-effective currency exchange in 38 currencies to over 200 countries* via our free, easy-to-use app, wherever you are in the world.

From going to the shops, to withdrawing cash from an ATM, our eco-friendly Sokin cards (UK-only) can be used for your day-to-day requirements. Our cards are also accepted worldwide; ideal for all your holiday payment needs.

So, what are you waiting for? Download the Sokin app and register for your FREE global currency account to enjoy unlimited, commission-free, hassle-free global payments! Available on iOS and Android.

#RioFerdinand #FIVE #VibeWithFIVE