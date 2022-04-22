Rios 6 Point Plan On How To Rebuild Manchester United | Ragnick Too Honest? | Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd

This week on Vibe with FIVE, we hear the opinions of Rio, Joel and Ste on the biggest topics in the Premier League. The guys talk about Man United’s disappointing display against Arsenal at the Emirates. We talk about all the change happening at United, Scholes’ comments, Rangnick and more. We give you an update on the title race between Man City and Liverpool. We talk Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, and their inability to keep players due to their sanctions. Of course, we will answer your questions right at the end too! Enjoy a jam packed episode of Vibe with FIVE.
0:00; Coming Up…
0:40; Intro
1:15; Sokin AD
2:13; Arsenal v Man United
7:49; Man Uniteds Defence
9:58; Rios Six Point Plan
11:08; Set The Culture
20:15; Rangnick Addressing Problems
25:53; Was Jose Mourinho Right?
27:33; Erik ten Hag and Recruitment
28:38; Dealing with the Media
31:24; World Class Culture
32:58; Merseyside Derby
35:36; Thiago Alcântara
36:51; Divock Origi & Squad Players
39:25; Premier League Hall of Fame
39:52; Joel Matip
40:59; Gabriel Jesus Scores 4 v Watford
42:08; Who wins the league?
42:46; Will Everton Stay Up?
43:39; Chelsea v West Ham
43:55; Ruben Loftus-Cheek
45:24; Antonio Conte to PSG?
46:01; Newcastle Keep Winning!
46:26; Ward-Prowse Freekicks
46:45 Wynts Freestyle
47:44; Outro
