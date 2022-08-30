Rio Reacts – Manchester United Sign ANTONY from Ajax for £85,000,000

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

0:00; – Man United sign Antony

0:34; – What does Antony bring to MUFC?

2:25; – Where can Antony improve?

3:08; – Antony isn’t the finished product yet

5:25; – United finding their form and getting results

7:23; – Who starts on the left wing?

8:02; – Outro

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reacts to Antony finally signing for Man Utd for a reported £85,000,000. Originally Ajax had rejected Manchester United’s £76,300,000 bid for Brazillian international Antony this week. The winger worked with Erik ten Hag during United manager’s time with Eredivisie champions. After intensly covering the transfer saga we can finally announce the siging on FIVE. Stay tuned for this weeks episode of #Vibewithfive coming out on Monday!