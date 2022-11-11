RIO REACTS – England Squad Reaction! Maddison joins Kane & Co. | Did Southgate Get It Right?

Welcome back to the FIVE YT channel! Today we have an episode of Rio reacts, where your panellists Rio, Joel and Ste give their opinions on Gareth Southgate’s World Cup England squad.

Tune in to hear them discuss the players who they believe are unlucky to miss out as well as the players who are fortunate to be included. Let us know your opinions below in the comment section and please don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to the channel!

0:00; – Intro

1:30; – How Tomori and other players who missed out need to react to not getting picked

3:11; – Harry Maguire, does he deserve to play?

4:30; – Should Sancho be in the World Cup squad?

6:25; – Outro

