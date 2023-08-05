Rio Meets Oleksandr Zinchenko | The difference between Arteta & Pep? | Life At Arsenal

What is the difference for Oleksandr Zinchenko when comparing Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Pep Guardiola’s Man City changing rooms? What are the big personalities such as Martin Ødegaard & Kevin De Bruyne like? What was the mood in the Arsenal camp come the end of the season? What was the reason for Arsenal’s drop-off In form last season? Welcome to FIVE YouTube channel. Today, Rio Ferdinand & Joel Beya interview Arsenal Left Back Oleksandr Zinchenko! Tune in to hear Zinchenko answer some much anticipated questions ahead of the ‘Game4Ukraine’ charity match that aims to raise money for those in Ukraine. Zinchenko (who organised the event) will manage a team that will face off against Andriy Shevchenko’s team at Stamford Bridge on 5 August, featuring past and present Ukrainian football starts such as Mudryk and Mykolenko!

https://www.game4ukraine.com/

Game 4 Ukraine provides an opportunity for fans to put their rivalries aside and come together for one day with one. Donate via the link now!

0:00; – Intro

0:58; – How did the Game4Ukraine come about?

2:13; – What’s been the impact on Zinchenko personally?

4:28; – Zinchenko thanks everyone for their support for Ukraine so far

5:53; – How important was Andriy Shevchenko in organising this event?

6:27; – How did Zinchenko adapt when he moved to Europe’s top leagues?

7:54; – What was the winning culture like at Manchester City?

9:24; – Who had the biggest influence for Zinchenko at Man City?

11:13; – Could Oleksandr tell Arteta would be a top manager when they were at Man City?

12:10; – How has Zinchenko found the inverted full-back role?

16:12; – What needed to change when he joined Arsenal?

17:30; – How does Oleksandr Zinchenko deal with criticism?

18:51; – How good are Arsenal’s new transfer signings?

19:47; – Best player that Zinchenko played with?

20:29; – Who was the hardest worker he’s played with?

21:15; – Most surprising footballing talent he’s seen?

22:26; – Zinchenko asks Rio, name someone better at high pressing than Gabriel Jesus?

23:35; – Which player is the most similar to how Zinchenko plays?

23:56; – How do you improve on your own weaknesses?

26:59; – Who’s the toughest opponent Zinchenko has faced?

28:31; – Can Saliba become the best CB in the world?

30:44; – Outro

