Rio Finally Gives Ole Verdict | West Ham The Real Deal | Arsenal Are On Job

Rio Ferdinand came onto Vibe With Five today along side Joel Beya and Stephen Howson to give his verdict on Manchester United manager Ole Gunna Solskjaer. The fans have called out for former players/pundits to give us their full honesty and Rio has not shied away from it. We cannot deny Pep Guardiola’s fantastic squad with many players controlling the game such as Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and many more… FIVE also took time to look at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and their current form. He has now has a 10 game unbeaten streak which equals his best ever for the club. Tuchel’s Chelsea only managed a draw against Burnley whilst West Ham and David Moyes are on fire after beating Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Special mentions to Crystal Palace’s Patrick Viera who beat Wolves 2 nill with goals from Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha. Please make sure you watch the next video on the channel as Rio sits down with Arsene Wenger and Jill Ellis to discuss the future of Football with FIFA.
00:00; – Intro
03:19; – The Manchester Derby
6:35; – What next for Man United and Ole?
21:39; – Man United Player Reactions
27:39; – City in Cruise Control
28:39; – Man United have no identity
30:34; – Are the players to blame?
36:15; – Rios Birthday/Shirt Giveaway
37:09; – Arsene Wenger & the future of Football
38:49; – David Moyes & West Ham
43:27; – Liverpool
45:17; – Virgil van Dijk
51:00; – Arsenal
55:40; – Big Players Egos
59:14; – Patrick Viera & Crystal Palace
1:01:47; – Can Antonio Conte do anything this season?
1:03:59; – Brendan Rodgers to United
1:07:17; – Who will manage Man United next?
1:08:31; – Newcastle
1:09:39; – Outro
