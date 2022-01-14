Home TV Show News and Interviews Rio Ferdinand Meets Kevin De Bruyne | Man City’s Form, Pep Roulette, And Working With Grealish 🙌

Rio Ferdinand Meets Kevin De Bruyne | Man City’s Form, Pep Roulette, And Working With Grealish 🙌

Rio Ferdinand Meets Kevin De Bruyne | Man City’s Form, Pep Roulette, And Working With Grealish 🙌
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Ralf Rangnick or Eddie Howe: Who gets sacked first?! | ESPN FC Extra Time

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Kevin De Bruyne catches up with Rio Ferdinand ahead of Man City’s crunch clash against Chelsea, live on BT Sport.

The midfield maestro looks ahead to the Premier League six-pointer, reflects on City’s red hot form, explains what it’s like to work under ‘Pep roulette’ and how Jack Grealish is settling in to life at the Etihad.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Click here to purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport
Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport
Website: http://sport.bt.com

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Ralf Rangnick or Eddie Howe: Who gets sacked first?! | ESPN FC Extra Time

Ralf Rangnick or Eddie Howe: Who gets sacked first?! | ESPN FC Extra Time

Related videos

Top