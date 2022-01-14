Rio Ferdinand Meets Kevin De Bruyne | Man City’s Form, Pep Roulette, And Working With Grealish 🙌

Kevin De Bruyne catches up with Rio Ferdinand ahead of Man City’s crunch clash against Chelsea, live on BT Sport.

The midfield maestro looks ahead to the Premier League six-pointer, reflects on City’s red hot form, explains what it’s like to work under ‘Pep roulette’ and how Jack Grealish is settling in to life at the Etihad.

