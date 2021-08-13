Rio Ferdinand Meets Jadon Sancho
Raphael Varane completes his move to Manchester United
The latest ‘Rio Meets’ sees Rio Ferdinand catch up with Man Utd’s star summer signing Jadon Sancho!
The winger talks about playing alongside Bruno Fernandes, taking inspiration from Lionel Messi, Man Utd’s potential and aims for the season, and his cage football upbringing in South London.