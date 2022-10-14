Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Richarlison Discusses Confronting Racism In Football And Society | Fan Mail

Richarlison Discusses Confronting Racism In Football And Society | Fan Mail

Richarlison Discusses Confronting Racism In Football And Society | Fan Mail
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Jürgen Klopps pre-match press conference | Liverpool vs West Ham United

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison has confronted racism all his life – and after reading a poignant letter from a Spurs fan and fellow Brazilian, he talks about the importance of setting an example, staying strong and never giving up.

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#PremierLeague #Football #Soccer

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)

Previous Video
The Women’s Football Show

BBC The Women’s Football Show – 16 October 2022

Next Video
Jürgen Klopps pre-match press conference | Liverpool vs West Ham United

Jürgen Klopps pre-match press conference | Liverpool vs West Ham United

Related videos

Top