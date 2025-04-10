Rice’s Rise, KDB vs Salah & Is Europa Win Enough for United? | Stick to Football EP 78

On today’s episode of Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Jill Scott, and Ian Wright get stuck into a lively chat about all things football—past and present.



They dive into Manchester United’s ongoing struggles and just how crucial winning the Europa League could be for them. The panel also reacts to Arsenal’s big win over Real Madrid, with Declan Rice putting in a standout performance that had everyone talking.



Gary brings up the growing sense that football’s becoming a bit too robotic—has the game lost some of its spark? Plus, there’s a great debate around Kevin De Bruyne’s legacy and how it stacks up against Mo Salah’s.



Chris Foy joins the team to talk about the importance of CPR training, with the goal of getting over 340,000 people educated by the end of the year.



And finally, Super 6 makes its return, serving up surprise results and bold predictions that shake things up.

00:00 – Intro

08:59 – British Heart Foundation

24:48 – Arsenal

32:18 – Injury Concerns

37:53 – Entertainment Value in Modern Football

56:57 – Challenges for Promoted Teams in the Premier League

01:03:21 – Managing Expectations in the Premier League

01:08:07 – Super Six Predictions

01:13:50 – Player Interactions with Pundits

01:24:49 – Spurs

