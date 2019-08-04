Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Revealed: Why Choose Form Over Fixtures | FPL FYI GW6

Revealed: Why Choose Form Over Fixtures | FPL FYI GW6

Should you trust form over fixtures when playing Fantasy Premier League? Is it wise to save your Wildcard until Gameweek 10? Is it worth having two defenders from one team in your XI? James and Rambo are joined by Brett from FPL TV as they answer these questions and more in our latest episode of FPL FYI.

My Guy GW6
James: Richarlison (Everton v Sheffield United)
Rambo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal v Aston Villa)
Brett: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City v Watford)

FPL FYI Conundrum: Which player has been substituted onto the pitch in every Gameweek so far?

