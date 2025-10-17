RETRO HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool vs Manchester United | 1979 | The Big Match Revisited

Classic archive football action. Today’s programme features an FA Cup semi-final from 1979 between Liverpool and Manchester United. The players include Kenny Dalglish, Terry McDermott and Alan Hansen for Liverpool and Joe Jordan and Brian Greenhoff for United.

