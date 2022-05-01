Home Leagues La Liga Real Madrid’s CIBELES PARTY! | LaLiga CHAMPIONS

Where does Carlo Ancelotti rank among the greatest coaches of all time? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Go inside the Real Madrid celebrations at Cibeles as Carlo Ancelotti’s men celebrated their 35th LaLiga title! From the arrival of the open-top bus and the dancing of Vini Jr., Militao and Benzema to the singing of Carlo Ancelotti and the moment captain Marcelo put the scarf on the Cibeles fountain. Check out ALL the behind-the-scenes title celebrations!

