Real Madrid’s CIBELES PARTY! | LaLiga CHAMPIONS

Go inside the Real Madrid celebrations at Cibeles as Carlo Ancelotti’s men celebrated their 35th LaLiga title! From the arrival of the open-top bus and the dancing of Vini Jr., Militao and Benzema to the singing of Carlo Ancelotti and the moment captain Marcelo put the scarf on the Cibeles fountain. Check out ALL the behind-the-scenes title celebrations!
🎥 SUBSCRIBE
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf
📱 FOLLOW US
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid
SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid
💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA: https://www.realmadrid.com/en/fans/madridistas/international
🙌 JOIN THE MADRIDISTA NATION:
https://www.facebook.com/becomesupporter/RealMadrid/?entrypoint_surface=youtube