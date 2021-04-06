Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Real Madrid vs Liverpool Full Match – Champions League | 6 April 2021
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Full Match – Champions League | 6 April 2021
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Full Match – Champions League | 6 April 2021

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Liverpool have lost their last three UCL games against Real.

