Real Madrid vs Barcelona Full Match – Supercopa de España |15 January 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Roma v Fiorentina Full Match – Serie A |15 January 2023 Next Video BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 15 January 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Roma v Fiorentina Full Match – Serie A |15 January 2023 38 icon Watch LaterAdded Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 15 January 2023 7.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United v Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 15 January 2023 2.7K icon Watch LaterAdded Chelsea v Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 15 January 2023 3.3K icon Watch LaterAdded Nottingham Forest v Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 14 January 2023 2.5K icon Watch LaterAdded Everton v Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 14 January 2023 2.2K