Home Full Match Replay Real Madrid v Osasuna Full Match – La Liga | 2 October 2022

Real Madrid v Osasuna Full Match – La Liga | 2 October 2022

Emotions ride high and form goes out of the window – this is City against United in the Manchester derby. Who will prevail in a blockbuster Super Sunday encounter at the Etihad

Previous Video
Erik Ten Hag press conference ahead of Southampton match | Southampton vs Manchester United

Erik ten Hag post-match press conference – Manchester City v Manchester United

Next Video
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PRESS CONFERENCE | Liverpool vs Rangers

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PRESS CONFERENCE | Liverpool vs Rangers

Related videos

Top