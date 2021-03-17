Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Real Madrid v Atalanta Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 16 March 2021
Real Madrid v Atalanta Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 16 March 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Real Madrid v Atalanta Preview – UEFA Champions League | 16 March 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
126 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Real Madrid v Atalanta Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 16 March 2021

Real Madrid and Atalanta face-off in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Champions League. Real edged a narrow 1-0 victory at Atalanta in the first leg.

Previous Video
Gladbach v Man City

Manchester City vs Borussia M’gladbach Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 16 March 2021

Next Video
Atalanta v Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Atalanta Preview – UEFA Champions League | 16 March 2021

Related videos

Top