Real Madrid 2-3 Villarreal CF | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2022/23

Real Madrid were unable defeat Villarreal CF at the Santiago Bernabéu. Carlo Ancelotti’s men took the lead twice on the scoreboard; the first, with an own goal and the second, with a great goal from Vini Jr. Finally, the team from Castellón ended up taking the victory at the Bernabéu thanks to a brace from Samuel Chukwueze and a goal from José Luis Morales. The madridistas went in search of an equaliser, but it was to no avail, and they must now turn their attentions to the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea.

