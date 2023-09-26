Home Highlights Real Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24
Real Madrid beat U. D. Las Palmas to clinch their sixth win in seven LaLiga games so far this season (Real Madrid 2-0 U. D. Las Palmas). Goals for Brahim and Joselu either side of half-time sealed a fourth successive victory for the team at the Santiago Bernabéu. The opening opportunity of the game was a fine one, as Brahim robbed the ball inside the opponents’ box and linked with Joselu. The pattern of the game remained the same after half-time, but our team would find a breakthrough a bit quicker this time. Rodrygo whipped in a cross from the left and Joselu rose to power a fierce header into the back of the net on 54’.
#RealMadridLasPalmas | #LaLigaHighlights

