Real Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid beat U. D. Las Palmas to clinch their sixth win in seven LaLiga games so far this season (Real Madrid 2-0 U. D. Las Palmas). Goals for Brahim and Joselu either side of half-time sealed a fourth successive victory for the team at the Santiago Bernabéu. The opening opportunity of the game was a fine one, as Brahim robbed the ball inside the opponents’ box and linked with Joselu. The pattern of the game remained the same after half-time, but our team would find a breakthrough a bit quicker this time. Rodrygo whipped in a cross from the left and Joselu rose to power a fierce header into the back of the net on 54’.
#RealMadridLasPalmas | #LaLigaHighlights
🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com
🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf
📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid
SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid
💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:
https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT