Real could dominate European football again. Here is why

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the Champions League last season and confirmed they are the top side on the continent yet again.

Carlo Ancelotti is leading a Madrid team that is prepared to keep winning trophies now and in the future. Considering some important factors around the club, we can be confident they will achieve it.

Madrid has been the top club in Spanish football for a long time. It has often dominated European football as well, which could continue after they saw off an impressive Liverpool side to be crowned the champions of Europe at the end of last season.

It is hard to win two Champions League titles in a row, but Madrid has repeatedly won twice or even four consecutive times in the last few decades.

They could repeat the trick and retain the crown they won in Paris earlier in the year, and it is easy to find out why they can achieve that.

In this article, we discuss why Madrid could go on to earn another Champions League crown and dominate the European game for more than a campaign again.

An experienced manager

Ancelotti has won the Champions League on four occasions, and two have been with Real Madrid, making him the best manager for the job.

The Italian is seasoned in European football and has now won league titles in the top five European leagues. This means he knows how to develop a system that can overcome most European opponents.

He had lost the 2005 final to Liverpool. However, he returned to defeat the same opponents in the final in 2007 as AC Milan’s manager.

He beat them again as the manager of Real Madrid last season, which clearly shows he can learn from his mistakes and will do better against an opponent if given another chance.

Even if Ancelotti leaves the role as Madrid’s manager soon, Los Blancos will name another gaffer who has won the UCL at least once to lead their troops.

This will continue the winning culture at the club and ensure both players and managers have the required quality and experience to make the European club champions again and again.

A nicely blended squad

A blend of talent and experience is needed to find balance in every football team, and Real Madrid has succeeded in achieving that so far.

Los Blancos has been shopping in South America and Europe for the finest young talents, and they now have the likes of Aurélien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in their squad at the moment.

These young players bring the youthful strength and speed they need to trouble opponents and can count on the likes of Luka Modric, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Toni Kroos as teammates.

These second sets are experienced individuals who have been on the European football scene for a long time. Some have been at the top level for around two decades.

This blend of youthful talent and experience means Madrid is equipped well enough to secure another Champions League crown and you could pick them to win at least three in ten seasons.

Elite mentality

When you play for Real Madrid, you cannot help but think like royalty because you wear the shirt of arguably the biggest club in the world.

Madrid is a name associated with excellence, and they are rarely complacent in any game or campaign, which has helped them remain at the top of European football.

This mentality spurs their players on when they are on the field, and it fuels their drive to never want to lose a game, regardless of the opponents.

This season, we have watched them fight through it all to beat opponents in different matches, exemplified by Rudiger’s goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UCL group stages.

Madrid enters every UCL season feeling it is their right to win it. This might seem cocky, but it makes them put in the work to ensure they win the competition at the end of the season, and it will play in their favor this season.

Players who won it and want to win it

Madrid has won the Champions League more than any other club in the world and has dominated the competition in the last decade.

Their current squad is filled with experienced players who have won the competition at least twice, as well as youngsters who tasted victory against Liverpool last season.

This experience makes them early favorites to retain the title, and you can put your money on them defeating all-comers to reach the final again at the end of this season.

The players who have already won it know how to get the business done, while the hunger of the newcomers will add energy and drive to their bid to retain the crown.

Youth players who are already playing in major finals

Camavinga and Tchouameni played in the final of the 2022 FIFA World after the former had played in the UCL final this season as well.

Both represent the young players at the club who are already experienced at playing at the biggest stage of major competitions.

It sets the entire team up in a position to challenge for new titles, and having a World Cup finalist in your dressing room helps boost your other players.

Because they have tasted what it feels like to play and win a major final, we can back them to push the club to the UCL’s ultimate game again.

For the next few seasons, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Camavinga will be pushing to continuously get into the Champions League finals.

If that happens, the chance of winning it in a Madrid shirt is almost certain because Madrid nearly never loses in a UCL final.

This means the youngsters who have tasted victory or defeat in other finals in their squad will have the appetite to get back there and win some more.

Pragmatic approach to matches

Ancelotti is a manager who has refused to adopt the fast-paced possession-based style of new coaches like Jurgen Klopp and others.

While these clubs prioritize having the ball, playing it around and creating chances for themselves, Madrid only cares a little about that.

Ancelotti’s team are sometimes happy to let their opponents have the ball for a long period of time while they defend their goal solidly.

When they recover possession, they launch counter-attacks immediately. This leaves them hard to break down and gives them a good chance of catching opponents out in different matches.

It is one of their secrets of success under Ancelotti, and it is an approach that has helped the Italian manager to win four Champions League titles in his career so far.

Real Madrid is European royalty, one reason they continue to win the Champions League and dominate the European game.

Real Madrid tickets have become arguably the best among European football fans because it almost guarantees they will have the best match experiences domestically and in Europe.

If we consider the mentality, infrastructure, experience and players, there is hardly a club on the continent with what it takes to win the UCL back-to-back like Real Madrid does.

We expect them to remain in the running for the title even if they also push to land yet another league title back home, as Barcelona threatens to end their dominance of the Spanish game this term.