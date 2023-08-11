READY FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE? | The Official Manchester City 22/23 Season Roundtable is here!

Ahead of the return of the Premier League, relive the 6 most influential games from City’s 22/23 treble winning season with Natalie Pike, joined by City legend Paul Dickov, Club Journalist Sam Cox and City fans Big Steve and Emily Brobyn.

From the 6-3 against United to Champions League Glory, why not start the 23/24 season by remembering one of the best in City’s history.

