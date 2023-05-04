Reaction to Man United’s loss to Brighton: Is top 4 in trouble for Manchester? | ESPN FC

Previous Video Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 4 May 2023 Next Video Brighton 1-0 Man Utd | Match Recap Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 14:18 Inside Anfield: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham | Diaz dancing, tunnel cam & boss celebrations! 778.4K Ten Hag Reacts To Spurs Draw | Post-Match Reaction 62.2K icon Watch LaterAdded 04:08 EVERTON 1-4 NEWCASTLE | Sean Dyches reaction 23.8K icon Watch LaterAdded 19:21 Southampton 0-1 Bournemouth | SAINTS LIVE: The Final Whistle 4.5K icon Watch LaterAdded 04:04 KLOPPS REACTION: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool | Result & performance, building momentum 91.4K icon Watch LaterAdded 04:24 “There were some positives we can take” | West Ham 1-2 Liverpool | Post Match Reaction 59.9K