Reaction to Englands 3-0 win over Wales at the 2022 World Cup

Reaction to Englands 3-0 win over Wales at the 2022 World Cup

USMNT vs. Iran FULL REACTION: The U.S. were up for the CHALLENGE! – Herc | Futbol Americas

Steve Morrison & Darius Vassell share their thoughts on England’s 3-0 win over Wales and discuss the two countries’ World Cup campaigns.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #WorldCup2022

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Foden, Wilson and Southgate on Englands World Cup win over Wales | ITV Sport

USMNT vs. Iran FULL REACTION: The U.S. were up for the CHALLENGE! – Herc | Futbol Americas

