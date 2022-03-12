Reacting to Liverpool vs Arsenal, the title race & Man Uniteds CL exit | The Gary Neville Podcast

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

Gary Neville describes Liverpool’s win over Arsenal as a ‘classic title winning performance’ and feels they could now be favourites to win the league. He also reflects on Manchester United’s disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

