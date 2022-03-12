Home TV Show Podcast Reacting to Liverpool vs Arsenal, the title race & Man Uniteds CL exit | The Gary Neville Podcast

Reacting to Liverpool vs Arsenal, the title race & Man Uniteds CL exit | The Gary Neville Podcast

Reacting to Liverpool vs Arsenal, the title race & Man Uniteds CL exit | The Gary Neville Podcast
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EFL on Quest – 17 March 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2122
Join us for the full episode of The Gary Neville Podcast.

Gary Neville describes Liverpool’s win over Arsenal as a ‘classic title winning performance’ and feels they could now be favourites to win the league. He also reflects on Manchester United’s disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
EVERTON 1-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

EVERTON 1-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

Next Video
efl

EFL on Quest – 17 March 2022

Related videos

Top