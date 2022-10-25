RB Leipzig v Real Madrid (3-2) | A priceless win | Champions League Highlights

RB Leipzig pulled ahead early and stayed that way in their match against Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti’s men taste defeat for the first time this season.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport

Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport

Website: http://sport.bt.com