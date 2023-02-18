RB Leipzig v Manchester City Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 22 February 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Inter v Porto Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 22 February 2023 Next Video Inter Milan – Road to Last 16 | UEFA Champions League Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Inter v Porto Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 22 February 2023 264 icon Watch LaterAdded Inter v Porto Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 22 February 2023 433 icon Watch LaterAdded Inter Milan – Road to Last 16 | UEFA Champions League 375 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City – Road to Last 16 | UEFA Champions League 465 icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA Champions League Highlights – 22 February 2023 604 icon Watch LaterAdded 01:37 RB Leipzig v Man City | UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is coming soon! 293.4K