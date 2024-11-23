Rashford & Casemiro’s USA Trip & Pep’s New Deal | Stick to Football 58

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet.

This week, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Jill Scott, and Paul Scholes dive into all the biggest talking points in football.

The team discuss Marcus Rashford and Casemiro’s trip to the USA to watch basketball, and whether it was the right call given Ruben Amorim’s debut match against Ipswich.

They also explore Pep Guardiola’s new contract at Manchester City and what it means for the club and the broader Premier League.

Plus, Super 6 is back, and the team answers your community questions.

Here’s a link to the silent auction to bid on Stick to Football items to raise money for St. Anne’s Hospice.

https://app.givefundraising.co.uk/the-great-mancunian-ball

00:00 Behind the scenes – Is Harry Kane’s time at England coming to an end?

10:51 Promo

11:32 Professional footballers becoming professionals in other sports

16:30 Marcus Rashford and Casemiro in America

31:22 Pep Guardiola signing one year extension at Manchester City

36:49 Paul Scholes turning 50

43:38 Super 6

52:28 Surprise Players of the season

59:13 Community Questions

