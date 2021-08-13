Home TV Show News and Interviews Raphael Varane completes his move to Manchester United
Raphael Varane completes his move to Manchester United
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt Full Match – Bundesliga | 14 August 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
39 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Raphael Varane completes his move to Manchester United

Manchester United have completed the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. The centre-back has joined United on a four-year deal until June 2025 for a fee believed to be around £41m including add-ons.

Previous Video
Jadon Sancho

Rio Ferdinand Meets Jadon Sancho

Next Video
Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt Full Match – Bundesliga | 14 August 2021

Related videos

Top