Ranking EVERY Premier League Club’s Transfer Window! 🔢 | Saturday Social

Nieve Petruzziello, Alex Gildea Trott, and Cecil Jee join Adam Smith & Joe Thomlinson this week on Saturday Social. With the summer transfer window coming to a close, we get our guests to rank every Premier League club’s transfer window from A-E… where do Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd rank alongside the rest of the league this summer?

Chapters

00:00 Intro

00:33 Arsenal

01:53 Aston Villa

03:03 Bournemouth

03:58 Brentford

05:20 Brighton

06:43 Burnley

07:22 Chelsea

09:17 Crystal Palace

10:42 Everton

11:57 Fulham

12:14 Leeds United

12:55 Liverpool

15:05 Manchester City

15:59 Manchester United

17:17 Newcastle United

18:25 Nottingham Forest

19:18 Sunderland

20:06 Tottenham Hotspur

21:50 West Ham United

22:10 Wolves

