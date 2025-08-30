Ranking EVERY Premier League Club’s Transfer Window! 🔢 | Saturday Social
This year Arsenal is number one | Salah reveals why the Gunners are title favourites this year
Ranking EVERY Premier League Club’s Transfer Window! 🔢 | Saturday Social
► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports
Nieve Petruzziello, Alex Gildea Trott, and Cecil Jee join Adam Smith & Joe Thomlinson this week on Saturday Social. With the summer transfer window coming to a close, we get our guests to rank every Premier League club’s transfer window from A-E… where do Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd rank alongside the rest of the league this summer?
#Football #SaturdaySocial #SkySports #PremierLeague
Chapters
00:00 Intro
00:33 Arsenal
01:53 Aston Villa
03:03 Bournemouth
03:58 Brentford
05:20 Brighton
06:43 Burnley
07:22 Chelsea
09:17 Crystal Palace
10:42 Everton
11:57 Fulham
12:14 Leeds United
12:55 Liverpool
15:05 Manchester City
15:59 Manchester United
17:17 Newcastle United
18:25 Nottingham Forest
19:18 Sunderland
20:06 Tottenham Hotspur
21:50 West Ham United
22:10 Wolves
► Premier League highlights: https://bit.ly/PLHighlights2526
► MNF, FNF, SNF & Super Sunday analysis: https://bit.ly/SkyMatchAnalysis
► Gary Neville Podcast: https://bit.ly/GaryNevillePodcast
► Saturday Social: https://bit.ly/SkySaturdaySocial
► Buy this season’s shirts: https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports WSL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsWSL
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkySportsFootball
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsfootball
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsfootball
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsPL
► Website: https://www.skysports.com
► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage